The real leader of Motu Koita is Opao Udia

THE real and true MK (Motu Koita) leader is the MKA chairman Opao Udia.

A gentle giant with the wisdom of God. He is the chosen one.

The so-called aspiring MK leaders in this election have failed miserably in seeking the council and wisdom of this great leader whom I believe would have put you all in your stead.

MKA is the actual mouth piece for the MK people and he has taken great strides in getting the real MK agenda across to be heard. It has been heard.

He is recognised by NCDC and the National Government at the political front.

It would have been wise to consolidate support and rally behind one MK aspirant to be a serious contender in NCD and the open seats.

MK Realist

