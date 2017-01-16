Real men back women for a stronger home

I AGREE with Henry Koyahz’s letter (The National, Jan 13) that 75 per cent of domestic violence and other forms of gender based violence (GBV) committed against women and girls are perpetrated by men.

However, the other 25 per cent of violence are provoked and incited by their very own actions.

We should be mindful that women are the most vulnerable groups when looking at gender relations in our society.

Men are more powerful than women so they are heads of their families.

Men tend to abuse that power and that’s where women become victims and suffer all forms of violence.

Women are afraid and keep silent on all the abuse or forms of violence.

Hence, it needs everyone’s effort to stand out and speak up to say “no” to violence against women, considering its effects on the family as well as the community at large.

We must remember that when women suffer from violence, children and the family as well will be affected and that leads to family conflicts and break up of marriages.

Men and women should have equal rights and shared responsibilities as human beings on this planet.

I believe if we clearly understand and know clearly where our rights and responsibilities are and respect who we are, I don’t think we will talk about GBV in our country.

To conclude, the issue of GBV should be the issue of both men and women to address.

Sedrick Neni, Via email

