Realign policies: Pokajam

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

FORMER PNG Fisheries Industry Association president Sylvester Pokajam (pictured) says the next Government should realign policies to attract more investors into the industry.

This is because two integrated fishing and processing project agreements signed with investors – Hailseng of China and Donwong of South Korea – to be established at Malahang in Lae are yet to start.

“The projects have not started because the National Fisheries Authority decided to change the domestication policy,” he said.

“That policy is about reducing the cost of doing business in PNG – that is, reduce cost of the vessel day scheme and allow unrestricted fishing in PNG waters.”

Pokajam said it made investors hesitant to come and invest and start projects.

He said Papua New Guinea had six processing plants – the South Seas Tuna in Wewak, RD Tuna in Madang, plus Frabelle, Majestic, International Food Corporation and Nambawan Seafoods in Lae.

“But I hope the new government will take a good stock of this and realign the policy to prevent the current investors from leaving,” he said.

Pokajam said new investors must be urged to come to Papua New Guinea especially to the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone.

He said the tuna industry alone contributed around K1 billion to the economy – around 3 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product.

Pokajam also suggested that the way forward for the tuna industry was to encourage onshore processing by using the Vessel Day Scheme.

