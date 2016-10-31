Are we really well-prepared for another flood or natural disaster?

THIS message is for all citizens of 11-Mile and 12-Mile in Lae, Morobe, who were affected by the recent bridge collapse.

Our small creek caught media’s attention last week because it is the link between the Highlands, Morobe and Madang.

We may all come to all sorts of conclusion as to why after all these years this small creek suddenly decided to flood like never before and caused so much damage and destruction.

The disaster also forced all business in Lae City to come to a halt for three days.

I have spent half my life in that area and I have never seen or encountered a small creek being flooded in that manner.

It was more like the land is finally giving away because of some pressure. Question is where or how or what causes that pressure?

So it all comes down to the disturbances of the soil or earth nearby resulting in the flooding outskirts of the creek and the erosion or wearing a way of soil.

The applications of technology often result in unavoidable and unexpected environmental impacts.

Any disturbance of these natural processes by technology is likely to result in negative environmental consequences.

Conservation of energy dictate that whenever material resources or energy are moved around or manipulated by technology, environmental consequences are inescapable.

As a concerned parent, it was very sad to see our children crossing the bridge to school with the long lines of vehicles all at the same time every morning and afternoon.

Solutions are needed for such natural disasters.

Concerned citizen

11 Mile, Lae