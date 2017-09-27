Reappointment of Duma, Pok explained

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has defended the reappointment of two ministers before the Manumanu land deal report has been released, saying there is nothing to stop him from making the decision.

He was responding to a question from North Fly MP James Donald on the decision to reappoint to Cabinet William Duma and Fabian Pok.

O’Neill said it was a new parliament.

“And I have not received any reports from either the Ombudsman Commission, police or any other investigating authority to suggest that there is a reason why I should not make those (two) appointments,” he said.

“This matter is now under an inquiry.

“We will wait until the report comes to address the issues that may come to light at the end of the inquiry.”

Kairiku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo asked for a copy of the report on the inquiry. O’Neill said the report was ready to be tabled but a law firm had obtained a court order questioning the legality of the commission of inquiry.

