Rebels aim to mainatin top spot in netball comp

The Rebels sit on top of the table in tier 2 of the Port Moresby Netball Association’s premier division but are not taking their position for granted.

The Rebels on 24 points, remain undefeated with some narrow victories.

Rebels and PNG Pepes captain Lua Rikis praised the hard work and commitment put in by her team-mates in maintaining their unbeaten run.

They have remained a class above the other teams in tier 2 with Lua and sister Winnie Mavara marshalling the team on the court.

Rikis said: “We are currently leading in tier 2 but we are not going to get comfortable and take it easy because teams are improving every weekend.

“It’s good to see the tier 2 teams picking up.”

After finishing fifth last season, the Rebels were then placed in tier 2 of the revamped POMNA premier division competition.

They remain the top contenders to gain promotion into tier 1 come the playoffs.

With all POMNA games being suspended until July 15 due to the national election, Rikis said the team’s winning ways would continue after the break.

“If you have a break that’s too long, you are going to lose momentum,” she said.

“We will be training for the next three weeks, just light sessions getting our team ready for the games coming up.”

Rikis also credited the team’s young talent who have accounted for themselves well this season contributing to the side’s success. “It’s only myself, Winnie and Marinama Maha who are the older experienced players.

“The rest are all young players who have come through the club from U17 all the way up to U21; it’s their time to shine and we’re giving them the chance to do that.”

