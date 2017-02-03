Reconsider TFF, give some responsibility back to parents

I read with interest different views on the government’s Tuition Fee Free (TFF) policy.

The Government’s policy is well intended and it should be seen as heavily subsidising tuition fees.

This should be done with a view to leave some responsibility of tuition fees with the parents. This is not the case now.

The government wants to pay full fees and directing parents to make sure this direction is complied with by schools.

TFF policy has placed schools under stress since its inception. Some of the best schools in the country, which were held in high esteem by host provinces, are no more with TFF policy.

The struggling schools deteriorated rapidly in all aspects and are now in shambles. The management and the board are confused on how they would rebuild them.

TFF saw an influx in student enrolment. Some schools think that hosting big student numbers would increase TFF funds allocated to it. What they did not know was that TFF fund was not enough to expand infrastructure development in the school.

In some schools, students are spilling out of the classroom.

It was built two decades ago to hold 30 students and now forced to accommodate 60. This is the reality in many schools.

The school realises this predicament and attempt to charge project fees to address shortage of infrastructure in schools and yet the government is telling schools to stop.

This is incredible as it is telling schools to shut up and keep enrolling students without considering infrastructure development. Some parents aggressively support the government in creating such a chaotic school environment.

Removing parental support for their children’s fees under TFF policy alienates parents’ participation in development of their children and the school. Parents see children’s education and infrastructures deteriorating before them and remain quiet because they do not have a hand building and rebuilding them.

In a highly illiterate society like, PNG, the people cannot clearly understand relationship between themselves as tax payers and the government.

The school authority takes control of the cheque book and commits schools to unscrupulous spending. What used to be ‘check and balance’ mechanisms on school expenditure during weekly Parents and Citizens day are no more.

Some schools incur more debts than the TFF fund allocated to it. These schools continue to blame the former principal or head teacher.

It seems that there is no way of stopping such corrupt practice or holding the practitioner accountable. Most teachers are quiet on this.

A few of them participate in the loot and are always looking forward to the next opportunity.

TFF policy should be reconsidered and some responsibility of tuition fees should be thrown back at the parents.

Bomai Akola Witne

Goroka, EHP

