Recruiting grade 12 leavers must stop: Turi

By LUKE KAMA

A SENIOR police officer has suggested that the minimum academic qualification of police recruits should be raised to tertiary level.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said the tradition of recruiting grade 12 school leavers or dropouts should stop because it was contributing to police brutality.

“Getting grade 12 leavers and giving them a six-month training course at the Bomana Police Training College is just not sufficient for them to do effective and efficient policing in the country,” Turi said.

“They just can’t do much. And the easy thing they do is to punch people on the streets when things go wrong or engage themselves in other stuff outside their role.”

Turi said well-educated people who had some experience in the workforce should be recruited because of their knowledge, skills and experience which would help in better policing to improve the law and order situation.

“The six-month training for police officers is insufficient and needs to be extended to a year or two,” he said.

“That is one of the strategies we can apply at the early stage to ensure effective policing and address the issue of police brutality.”

Turi said police brutality remained a big problem.

“To be honest, police officers are paid very well. They are getting good salaries and to compensate for what the government is paying, I think we need to raise our recruitment criteria,” he said.

