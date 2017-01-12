Recruitment of new soldiers to be strict, Toropo says

THE recruitment of soldiers is on-going but there will be strict measures to double check new intakes, PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo says.

He told The National that they would not stop recruiting until 2030 to reach the target of a 10,000-strong army.

“That doesn’t mean that we will just recruit soldiers to make up that number. We are facing disciplinary issues in the force and we will make sure to screen everyone that applies.

“Recruitment will continue till we reach 10,000 by 2030. That is the requirement given but we will make sure to double check on their medical status, certificates and other requirements to be sure no one is cheating.”

Toropo said out of the ones selected only 150 would be eligible to train on but would also be given a two-year period to perform.

“We are talking about professionalism in the force and 2030 is a long way to go,” he said.

“When applicants are selected and trained they will sign an agreement for two years to perform.

“Once that is done anyone that commits an offence will automatically be terminated with no court applications.”

