Recruitment process needs major overhaul

I CANNOT sit back and see something that is not right continue without any actions taken by the Police Commissioner and his senior management.

While reading through the selection list, I was amazed to see names of people who did not sit for the entry test and those whose names did not appear in the initial selections list somehow appearing on the final selections list.

Some of these students I know have not fully met the selections criteria in terms of the minimum required grades.

How can the Police Commissioner continue to allow this to happen without taking any actions?

This has become one of the biggest issues of concern raised by many police officers during the recently completed Commissioner’s Conference in Kimbe.

For the interest of the public and those applicants who were not selected despite the good grading in their school certificates, we do not want this issue to go bagging in the thin air.

We want the Police Commissioner to doing something about this if he is serious about command, control and discipline in the police force.

Commissioner, if you preach about professionalism and transparency, it all starts here with you now.

We want you to review the whole recruitment process and select fit and proper persons who can bring the RPNGC to the next level without fear and favour.

If you do not act upon this now, you are sounding more like a thunder without a rain and thus we would not believe in any of your words in the future.

Please take some actions now so that this whole recruitment process can be reviewed and those who deserve to be recruited for training can do so.

Concerned Citizen

Port Moresby

