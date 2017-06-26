Recruits complete training

A TOTAL of 126 recruits of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) passed out from the Goldie River training depot outside Port Moresby on Friday after 12 weeks of training.

Chief of Staff Raymond Numa urged them to be disciplined and professional in their work and conduct themselves well both on and off duty.

“You are expected to expose the PNGDF core values of conduct of commitment, loyalty, integrity and professionalism as well as abide by the eight rules of the commander’s code of conduct,” Numa told the recruits.

“Ensure that you fully abide by these rules and strive to maintain this throughout the time you serve in this organisation.

“The military expects you to be fit, proper and disciplined to carry out your constitutionally mandated task of sovereignty protection, nation building, response to disaster and humanitarian assistance and other international obligational duties.

“The people of Papua New Guinea want a defence force that is professional.

“And that can be relied upon to provide safe security for our nation and the eight million people (who live here), so we expect you to maintain that.”

Numa said the recruits’ training started on March 3 and involved basic courses conducted by the staff of Goldie River in partnership with the Australian Defence Force.

“The basic recruitment training courses were designed in a way to transform the recruits from a civilian lifestyle to a lifestyle that is more suited to the PNGDF,” he said. “The course is meant to teach and develop the recruits’ basic soldiering skills and show that each of the recruits have demonstrated that they have achieved the necessary basic skills and knowledge required.”

