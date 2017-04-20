Recruits told to maintain discipline

By NICHOLAS SIREO

POLICE recruits who passed out from Bomana Police College and were deployed to Lae were told to be disciplined at all times.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr addressed the 44 recruits yesterday and advised them to maintain strict discipline.

“You must work with honesty and be disciplined at all times. Do not accept bribery and do your work without fear or favour,” he said.

Wagambie officially welcomed the recruits and challenged them to prove critics wrong by maintaining discipline to a high standard.

“People have been complaining about lack of discipline among new recruits from Bomana Police College, therefore you have to do what is right to prove them wrong.”

He said 29 recruits would be posted in the Lae metropolitan command while 15 would be deployed to the Morobe provincial command.

Superintendant of operations at the metropolitan command, Fred Kaiwa told the recruits to abide by the rules if they wanted to become successful police officers.

“We are here to assist and support you so whatever you learned in Bomana can be put to practice here. People are complaining if we have recruited the right people in the force so the onus is on you to prove them wrong,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...