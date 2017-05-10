Red Cross helps more people

THE Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society has helped more than 3,000 people through its voluntary service since last year.

PNGRCS acting secretary-general Miriam Kamaso, during World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day (WRCRCD) in Port Moresby on Monday, said between last year and this year, the society had reached out to people by building safer and stronger communities with a range of services tailored to local needs. The organisation was established in 1976.

Kamaso said the PNGRCS helped with community work, emergency response training and education for children with special needs.

“The organisation provides these services according to its response and preparedness capacity and also according to the needs that arise, depending on their location,” Kamaso said.

“Red Cross volunteers are working in their local communities during disasters and hard times around the world, giving their commitment, energy and time over the 189 years since the Red Cross Movement was established,” Kamaso said.

She said the WRCRCD was an opportunity to recognise the contribution and achievements of millions of volunteers and staff members around the world who were keeping their commitment to humanity by making their last-mile effort to ensure that no one was left behind.

“In complex context with increasing vulnerability, their ability to access people in need in PNG is constantly changing and every year the number of communities in need of basic services are multiplying.”

Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society chairman Janet Philemon said the annual World Red Cross and Crescent Day was special for children with hearing impairment.

“We are helping children to make them feel part of their family by communicating and understanding each other,” she said.

“In order to do that, we asked the parents of these students to attend sign language classes for the benefit of communicating well with their family members.”

“The Red Cross Special Education and Resource Centre is a school run for children with hearing impairment aimed at providing a second change in terms of communicating with others,” Philemon said.

She said the students were released to join primary education in mainstream schools after they caught on English or could learn properly.

“When their care is at stake with the impairment they have, we step in to help make them better person in their own ways in terms of learning,” she said.

“Not only this we do, but we also venture into other voluntary activities like commercial and first aid training, disaster management, climate change and promoting hygiene in many communities around the country.”

