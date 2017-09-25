Red Cross works with media to promote services

THE International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recognises that the media has an important role to spread awareness on the work it is doing in the country.

ICRC communication and cooperation delegate Albert Madrazo said the organisation was keen to work with the media in the provinces and towns to get the message across to people.

A media round-table programme was organised by ICRC for Mt Hagen-based journalists on Friday to give them an insight into its work of helping people affected by tribal conflicts and natural disasters.

It also educates people on international human rights laws.

“We really need the media to convey messages to people about the work ICRC is doing. People think ICRC and its partners like Red Cross PNG are only here to provide medicine or attend to the sick or injured,” Madrazo said.

“But we have a lot range of programmes. Whenever there is a tribal conflict which infringes on human rights laws, we step in and provide advice.

“We take a neutral stance in informing both parties that destroying health services, government establishments, causing harm to women and children is wrong and against the law.”

ICRC delegates based in Mt Hagen explained the field work they were doing in Hela, Southern Highlands, Enga and Western Highlands.

