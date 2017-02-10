Redbacks set to go all the way in tournament

By MELTON PAIS

CITY Redbacks are on the verge to winning the gold pass and entry to the final challenge in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, in the Coca–Cola Ipatas Cup regional playoff.

Redbacks coached by McDonald Maki, who was once a player but has since stepped up to take the position as coach in the 2016 NCD Governor’s Christmas Cup, Bang-36 super 9s and CCIC Southern Leg challenge has proven a natural mentor.

Maki said they had three straight wins in their pool defeating D8 Mosquitoes, 28-4 in the first game, then taking out the NDB Avatars 28-10 in the second game and rounding of the pool stage with a 16-10 win over the Mix Mates.

“Our elimination final with 5-Mile NBC Watchdogs was called off due to a technical error by the organisers so we will have a rematch tomorrow,” Maki said.

“My boys are looking forward for the rematch game and putting high hopes in our strengths and skills that we will win this tournament to claim a golden pass.

Maki described every games played so far in Governor’s Cup, Bang-36 supers 9s and CCIC as memorable games in honour of their late teammate and club founder Steward Nomi.

Maki said although it was still early to predict how his side would fare in the rematch and finals, he guaranteed his players were as keen as ever to snap up the golden pass on offer to the winner of the regional playoff.

“I trust my backline with Benton Leme calling the shots and Mark James and Julias Yakopa in the centres will deliver,” he said

“Not forgetting our pack in the likes of McDonald Alowale, Joash Toringi and Houston Nen.

The Redbacks is boosted by these Digicel Cup players, Lae Tigers centre Donald Alowale and Hela Wigman halfback Benton Leme, Port Moresby Vipers winger Joash Toringi and Mount Hagen Eagles winger Bruno Tuaki.

The Southern Leg CCIC will end down all its finals and present the golden pass winners to the two champion teams this Sunday at Kone Tigers Oval.

