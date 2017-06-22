Redevelopment to benefit families

By MUHUYUPE SORANZ

THE Ela Beach recreational facility undergoing redevelopment is not for the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meetings or foreigners but for families and city residents, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says.

Parkop said that during the launching of a graphic video yesterday in Port Moresby on how Ela Beach would look like after the redevelopment.

“The beach is the major recreational area in our city where our families, children and everyone goes to every weekend,” he said.

“We are developing this major recreational facility to cater for the increasing demand and it’s going to be a major development.”

Parkop said the plan to redevelop the beach started about six years ago.

He said the facilities, size of the beach, sports facilities and the car park would be much “bigger and better than what we have now”.

“The size of the beach before was 14,010 square metres. When it’s redeveloped, then the three new beaches will have a total space of 21,520sqm,” he said.

Parkop said the facilities would be unrestricted to the public 24/7 and there would not be any fence to stop people from using the facilities.

