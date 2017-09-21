Redevelopment plan for new Panguna mine project underway

THE Bougainville Copper Limited (BCL) is working to implement its staged redevelopment plan for a new Panguna mining project and further build community support.

“We are actively building positive relationships and will continue to increase our presence in Central Bougainville over the coming months as we expand our community engagement activities,” said Executive Manager Justin Rogers.

Rogers led a BCL community engagement team with Buka-based Bougainville Manager Ephraim Eminoni and two senior project officers where they spent four days at Arawa, Central Bougainville.

The team met local stakeholders earlier this month which coincided with the opening of two major events – the national boxing championships and the 2017 Bougainville Chocolate Festival.

In addressing the opening ceremony, Rogers said; “It was a chance for us to acknowledge the important parts played by the cocoa industry and the sport of boxing in terms of fostering economic development in Bougainville and the development of people more broadly.”

“Boxing provides opportunities for Bougainvilleans to not only train and compete at the local level, but to shine on the world stage, with no better example than young champion Thaddeus Katoa.”

Rogers said Bougainville’s cocoa industry looked to have a very bright future and had earned international recognition for the quality of its produce.

BCL considered the development of primary industries and other areas of potential, such as tourism, as critical to Bougainville’s future economic success, of which employment was fundamental.

