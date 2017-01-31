Reds cleared to play in tourney

HEKARI United has confirmed its participation in the upcoming OFC Champions League after receiving clarification from the Oceania Football Confederation recently.

Hekari had doubted their participation after their nominating association, Hekari Soccer Association, was suspended by PNG Football Association by its Electoral Code Committee.

Pooled in Group A, the former Oceania champions travel to New Caledonia for their group matches to qualify for the final.

Franchise owner John Kapi Natto said this after receiving clarification from OFC secretary-general Tai Nicholas who also threatened the club with a NZ$15,000 (K35,000) fine if they did not take part in the tournament.

Nicholas in a letter stated that Hekari’s participation was for 2016 and has nothing to do with the current suspension, and the endorsing soccer association, Hekari Soccer Association from Kutubu in Southern Highlands.

Hekari Soccer Association is the endorsing association of Hekari United in the National Soccer League. Nicholas stated in his letter to Hekari United management that the club and the association were two different entities.

Kapi Natto said OFC’s decision was beyond his comprehension.

He likened the decision to saying, “If you don’t come through the front door, you can make it through the back door.”

Kapi Natto is now spearheading the set up of a new football association in the country, Federation Football PNG (FFPNG), in direct protest to what he says is the illegal regime elected at the Kimbe Congress of the PNGFA last December.

He told this paper that he has not changed his heart and his heart was always there for the good of soccer in the country and he would pursue his dream with other 12 affiliates to start a new competition to run parallel with PNGFA’s season.

Attempts to contact PNGFA president David Chung on his views on the new competition were unsuccessful.

The situation is likely to force FIFA to intervene into the affairs of football in the country.

