Reds shut out Papaka

By HENRY MORABANG

HEKARI United survived a strong challenge from Papaka to win 4-2 in the main game of the National Premier League’s Southern Conference in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The MRDC-sponsored competition entered round 2, with Hekari taking a clear lead with two wins from Amoana Koupa FC.

The game between the two sides was something every soccer fan would have longed for but missed out on Saturday.

Though Hekari had the upper hand, the win did not come easy as anticipated as they have to dig deep to win the match.

Hekari captain David Muta was quick to admit that Papaka gave them something they would remember for a long time in this new NPL competition.

“The match really put everyone in the team to where they belonged,” Muta said.

“The players from both sides stepped up and people have to work to earn the money.”

He commended the David Aua-coached team for the challenge on Saturday.

“Players are now taking responsibility on the field and have to know what they have to do and not relax; Papaka really gave it to the boys,” the former PNG Kapuls captain said.

Muta said Papaka’s game improved on Saturday after they had played them several times in friendly matches before the start of the NPL competition.

The opening half of the match was tight and entertaining.

Papaka, led by captain Tau Winnie, had several opportunities but good defence and goal-keeping by Leslie Kalai prevented them from scoring.

Hekari also had similar chances but the Papaka defence, led by Napo Jack, was too strong for them to find the back of the net.

After coming from a goalless opening half, both teams had to step up.

Papaka were first to score when Winnie beat the Hekari defence to slam the ball past Kalai for the first goal of the afternoon.

Four minutes later, Hekari levelled through a powerful Tommy Semmy shot.

Kolu Kepo, who had shown the supporters what he was best at, extended the lead with another bullet strike to take the lead 2-1.

Tommy picked up his second for the afternoon in the 77th minute before replacement Nathan James put the game out of reach in the 80th minute.

Another replacement player for Papaka, Bruce Manai, scored in the dying minutes but it came to late to see Hekari win 4-1.

In the early games, Admiralty picked up their first NPL competition points after edging out PKA Rapatona 1-0 while Erema Gulf also picked up their first win after beating Amoana Koupa FC 3-1.

Standings: Hekari 6, Amoana Koupa 3, Papaka 3, Eremas 3, Admiralty 3 and PKA Rapatona 0.

Hekari 4 (Tommy Semmy 2, Kolu Kepo, Nathan James) Papaka 2 (Tau Winnie, Bruce Manae) Halftime: Hekari 0 Papaka 0.

