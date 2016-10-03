Reduce airfares to grow tourism

TOURSIM took centre stage at events last week.

First there was a tourism conference followed by an expo in Port Moresby which drew participants from all around the country and abroad.

The Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture and the CEO of the Tourism Promotion Authority attended these events and witnessed for themselves the eagerness of especially local individuals and small to medium enterprises involved in the sector.

There is no denying that Papua New Guineas are enthusiastic and passionate about tourism and what it entails for them and the country at large.

Later last week, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill was in Madang to open a new wing of the town’s premier hotel and tourist service provider, the Madang Resort Hotel, owned by one-time politician Sir Peter Barter.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister reiterated the crucial role of tourism for a diversified and sustainable economy because revenue from oil and gas would not last forever.

“We must build our tourism infrastructure today so that we can establish the tourism boom of tomorrow.”

At the occasion the Prime Minister also revealed plans by his government to upgrade and reseal Madang town roads.

That is great news for the tourism sector and commerce generally in the town and province.

It is good to hear that the Prime Minister is encouraging tourism infrastructure development through greater collaboration between the Government and the private sector.

There is a lot more work needed to improve infrastructure to better standards for the benefit of tourists – in terms of hotels, motels and guest houses as well as improved services at both domestic and international airport terminals.

Too often the domestic aspect of tourism gets pushed to the back at discussions to expand the industry.

The Prime Minister said in Madang last Friday that we must expand our domestic tourism market so that more Papua New Guineans can see more of our country.

When discussing domestic tourism, the first thing that comes to the minds of the Papua New Guineans is airfares. The cost of domestic air travel in the country has remained obstinately high and has prevented Papua New Guineans from travelling to provinces other than their own to enjoy and appreciate the attractions of their country.

Most middle and low income earners would be lucky to travel to their province of origin annually these days for holidays.

Travelling with a family to places like Rabaul, Bougainville, or Tari in Hela or New Ireland from Port Moresby is still beyond the average individual or family.

It is said that the airline industry would be more than willing to lower the cost of travel within country.

The basic cost of a seat on Air Niugini or PNG Air, for instance, may be very affordable for the domestic traveller but the added taxes drive that beyond his or her reach making regular air travel very unlikely for them.

If the Government is to see a real growth in domestic tourism, one of the first things it needs to seriously look into is the structure of domestic air fares with a view to remove or reduce any taxes where possible without taking away too much revenue from airport terminal services and such other necessary expenses

for safe and efficient air travel.

Given the many inter-marriages among the young and middle class population, a lot of Papua New Guinean families want to travel to more than one destination at least for holidays.

Lowering the cost of air travel would mean that they would be able to do that more frequently even if it means initially that airline/s alone would be the greatest beneficiaries of such travel.

In the long run though, other service providers in the whole tourism network such as hotels and hire car companies would also benefit from it.

Domestic air travel, however, does not affect only locals; international visitors’ movement around the country is also restricted.

The Government’s plan to expand tourism is a great idea which must be pursued with realistic and workable plans for the benefit of all involved in the industry.

Like agriculture, tourism is a sustainable industry that the Government would do well to invest in today when it has the ability provided by revenues from the extractive industry sector.

