Reduce changes of role: Official

PEOPLE appointed as provincial education advisers (PEAs) must not be changed too often, Teaching Service Commission Chairman Baran Sori says.

“Appointment of the provincial education advisers in some provinces… the turnover is quite high. You get one person in and after a year or two they change and put another person,” Sori said.

“There is no consistency to enable an education adviser to mature on the job and make decisions consistent with the laws, in particular the Teaching Service Act, on appointments of teachers and the appointment cycle is not effectively managed.”

He said this resulted in issues surrounding appointments, pay, teachers’ accommodation, entitlements and others because teachers appointed to positions were never effectively administered by PEAs.

“This is because all other issues are tied to positions and if appointments are done properly on merit within the time schedules we would overcome those sorts of issues but this is not happening.”

He added that for 10 years no proper national education vacancy gazette was published and teachers have been denied their right to apply for the vacant positions.

He said lack of knowledge by the PEAs in appointments has caused such problems.

“Some are picked from schools and put there to head the offices and without understanding exactly what to do. This normally results in them not complying with the Teaching Service Act, policies and procedures – that’s the problem.

“With experienced PEAs we don’t have so many problems but with PEAs that have just been appointed and particularly those who kind of keep to themselves, they continue to experience problems.”

