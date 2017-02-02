Reduce nomination fee

PAPUA New Guinea is a democratic country and its citizens have the right to express their views freely and do whatever they wish to do freely and lawfully.

Therefore, the proposed K10,0000 nomination fees for the candidates an abuse of the citizens’ rights to contest the 2017 national election because it makes difficult for ordinary people who wish to contest the elections.

I don’t know the motive for charging this huge nomination fees but it seems only the rich and well to do people can afford it.

The ordinary people simply cannot afford this high fee and therefore will not be able to stand for elections.

It is every citizen’s right to contest the election not only the rich and privileged few.

The Government and Electoral Commission must reduce that K10,000 nomination fees to K3500 or K2000 to meet the needs of ordinary people.

Concerned, Via email

