Reduce traffice congestion

TRAFFIC congestion in Goroka town is becoming a major problem. The number of people and vehicles has increased rapidly in the last few years. Our leaders need to address this problem as soon as possible because it is affecting normal business operations in the Eastern Highlands capital. My suggestion is for our provincial government and Goroka District Development Authority to fund the construction and sealing of a new road from Red Kona (Kama) to Asaroufa village court area and connecting the Highlands Highway at Zogizoi mountain.

This will ease traffic congestion and allow normal business operations.

– Asineha Uve, via email