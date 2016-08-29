Referee attacked in final

DIGICEL Cup referee Aaron Henry was chased and punched by Hagen Eagles trainer Stanley Akinu, while fans stormed the Sir John Guise Stadium field in the aftermath of the preliminary final won 19-12 by the Agmark Gurias on Saturday.

Henry, as well as touch judges Benjamin Kaupa and John Kilori, were abused by fans throughout the match which intensified as the contest reached its conclusion. Akinu’s conduct was condemned by Digicel Cup chief executive officer Stanley Hondina, who promised to come down hard on the offending parties.

Gurias players, who started celebrating after earning their spot in next week’s grand final with the Lae Tigers, incensed Eagles fans, with at least a hundred of them jumping over the barrier on seeing Akinu attack Henry, while security personnel seemed slow in reacting to the threat.

The Eagles supporters attacked Gurias players and Henry as security, venue management as well as Digicel Cup officials tried to bring the melee under control in front of the majority of the 4000 plus fans and patrons at the SJGS.

Hondina said because the preliminay final was broadcast live on TVWAN, the PNG National Rugby League would have video footage as well as reports from the match officials in order to use as evidence to take action against the Eagles.

Akinu, pictured, was arrested and charged with assault by police officers from the Waigani Station yesterday while Digicel Cup organisers in consultation with Eagles management are trying to identify the fans who attacked Henry and Gurias players.

Gurias coach Steven Nightingale said the assualt on the referee and his players as well as the general violence in the sport gave it a bad image.

“It gives a bad image of the sport especially with the match live on TV and social media adding to the distribution of the game,” Nightingale said.

He said all stakeholders had a responsibility in keeping rugby league a positive and worthwhile endeavour.

“Everyone involved in rugby league has to start taking responsibility for the game.

“Every team and their fans have that job. There’s only so much organisers can do.

“It’s really up to the teams and their supporters to do their part. The teams have to conduct themselves professionally and control their emotions.”

Eagles coach James Kops said he was shocked at the incident and condemned the actions of fans and Akinu.

“It was really shocking and unfortunate,” Kops said.

“We condemn those actions but it happened already so we’ll see how things turn out. The Digicel Cup organisers haven’t spoken to us yet but I’m sure they’ll contact our chairman Bob Pakindi about the incident.”

The former Kumul winger said his side had not played to his expectation but congratulated the Gurias for making the final.

“We didn’t really perform to expectation but the Gurias are a great side.

“They are the champions and you can’t take anything away from their effort.”

