Referees boycott irks city league officials

By JACK AMI

THE Port Moresby Rugby League referees’ protest last week at the National Football Stadium over overdue payments has brought the game into disrepute, according to a league administrator.

It was alleged the PRL had failed to pay referees for officiating since the pre-season MRDC 9s.

PRL referees protested and boycotted last Friday’s games.

PRL administration manager Meke Maino advised players that payments for referees were deposited on Friday but the referees refused to control the games.

Maino told the players that the deferred matches should be confirmed for this Wednesday afternoon at the NFS Oval 2.

PRL chairman Dr James Naipao and his board were upset with the decision by the referees to boycott the games last Friday.

“There was an understanding with the referees but somebody played his own game to disrupt the matches.”

Meanwhile, NRL Australia officers who were here to video the women’s match between competition leaders Royals and Lalokau FM Hawks were disappointed with the deferral. The NRL Australia is also promoting Papua New Guinea women’s rugby league in preparation and lead up to the 2017 World Cup in Sydney in November.

All the matches scheduled for Saturday were played but started late.

