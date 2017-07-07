Referees impress organisers

NOT only is the Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) National Championships a stage for players and coaches to shine, it is also a platform for referees and score bench officials to advance their skills as well.

BFPNG identified its contingent of referees and score bench officials prior to the tournament, with 25 members being selected from throughout the country.

Before games commenced last Tuesday, the group undertook a three-hour, pre-tournament workshop on Monday. The education session was delivered by FIBA Oceania development manager Annie La Fleur, who has travelled to Port Moresby from the Gold Coast for the championships.

“Making sure we develop referees and officials is very important to FIBA Oceania,” La Fleur said.

“There’s a pathway in place to FIBA international events for those who commit and do the work.

“We’re very excited about this current group of BFPNG referees and score bench officials who have been doing a wonderful job at the championships so far.

“For them it’s a dress rehearsal for what can be expected when the FIBA Melanesia Cup is hosted here in Port Moresby in September.”

