Referendum not UPNG’s responsibility, Mann says

By LUKE KAMA

ACTING Chancellor of the University of Papua New Guinea Dr Nicholas Mann says a referendum among students that was cancelled during their recent protest was the responsibility of the Electoral Commission – not the university.

He was responding to a statement by one of the student leaders banned by the university that the management had deliberately put off a planned referendum in June.

But Mann told The National yesterday that the university management did not deliberately prevent a referendum nor was it responsible for it to be held.

“Under the SRC (student Representative council) constitution, it’s the Electoral Commission that is responsible for conducting the students’ referendum,” he said.

“The question in the referendum was to say yes or no to the boycott of classes.

“On legal advice from the State Solicitor, the Electoral Commission did not allow the referendum.”

Mann said the university had made it clear to the protesting students to stop forums on campus as they were illegal.

He urged the banned student leaders to lodge their appeal against their permanent exclusion with the university council’s appeals committee, and concentrate on going back to studies.

“Most of the students are on campus already,” Mann said.

Related