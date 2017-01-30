Referendum to propel development, sustainability

I AM for the Bougainville referendum as competition is good for development, urbanisation and sustainability.

It will make each provincial administration more responsible.

Administration the world over is moving to good governance.

Apart from all negative effects that may impact and even affect PNG, the development can be fast-trekked.

We can embrace transparency and be accountable with our own resources developed in each province.

For economically weaker provinces, they may seek to produces resources using innovative strategies.

The national government can only set a development platform and coordinate these systems.

A legal provision and standards needs to be set that a province eyeing autonomy needs to meet certain criteria.

Exson Soli, Via email

