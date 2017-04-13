Reflect on Easter: Priest

By NAOMI WASE

EASTER is a time when we should reflect on life, with all its successes, challenges and achievements, says general secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference Fr Victor Roche.

He said Good Friday was a time to reflect on the suffering and death of Jesus and on Easter Sunday we celebrate the resurrection.

He said Holy week was a time to reflect on our own journey of life and on the moments of Jesus in his journey to death and resurrection.

He said Jesus’ suffering and death were for us.

“He died for our sins because of his love and he said the greatest love a person can have for his friends is to give his life for them.”

Roche said as the national election was coming up, it was good for leaders as well as the people to reflect.

“Our leaders should follow the example of Jesus; to have love for people rather than love for money and fame, humility and actions rather than words and promises,” Roche said.

Cardinal Sir John Ribat wished everyone a joyful Easter celebrations.

He said Jesus has risen from death and that was our hope.

“This is what we are celebrating, that is our hope and it’s what we are celebrating for over 2000 years now.”

Like this: Like Loading...