Reflect on US Sept 11, 2001 attacks: PM

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has urged Papua New Guineans to pause and reflect on the horror of terrorism on the 15th anniversary of the Sep 11, 2001, attack in the United States.

“Terrorism is an unfortunate reality and has been for the history of the modern world in one form or another,” O’Neill said in a statement yesterday.

“With every generation new threats evolve and we rely on our security forces to be vigilant and proactive.

“Today, people around the world mourn the deaths of 3000 people on September 11 in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania in 2001.

“Those killed in the September 11 terror attacks were from all religions and from many countries.

“This was senseless murder and plunged the world into more than a decade of war that is still continuing.”

O’Neill said terrorism rises from numerous factors and all must be considered but with the response being firm.

“There can be no excuse for those who carry out acts of terror.

“As a global community we must work together to deal with the mitigating factors, and as a global community we must be strong in our response to those who will commit or plan acts of terror.”

Related