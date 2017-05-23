A reflection of the type of leader they will be

THIS is almost the fourth week since the writs were issued signalling

the start of the campaign period which is the most exciting and peak period in the nation’s general election.

Most of our intending candidates in our electorates have gone hiding or out of their zones.

The election gossip has drawn in a big picture with reasons as to why contenders are not able to demonstrate election campaigns and propaganda to its extent as in the past elections.

Citizens have their own views to draw conclusions based on their observations.

The significant side of every accomplishment is proper planning and preparations.

If you happen to see contenders running around providing cheap and fake excuses to secure funds, that is certainly a reflection of what is going to happen aftermath when he or she clings on to the power.

We concerned citizens have confidence in prudent leadership for good governance and are in support to weed out such people who tend to play fake and petty politics for their self-gain and prestige.

Jimmy Kontualie

Nine Mile – Morobe Block, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...