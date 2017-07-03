Reformed electoral process vital

TEMPERS flared, punches were thrown and ballot papers burnt as confusion and chaos ruled in polling stations around the country last week, raising questions on the preparedness of the Electoral Commission to run these general elections.

Despite Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato saying everything is good to go, the actual events on the ground tells of a different story.

From throughout the country in the past few days, we have been receiving reports about missing names on the common roll, ballot papers arriving late, some electorates not getting enough ballot papers while at least one got far too many, and polling officials not getting paid. To use the word shambles may be a bit too harsh to describe an electoral process and delivery that are still having teething problems 40 years after independence. However, it is hard to find a word to describe the problems our voters are facing as we enter the second week of elections.

In some places voters arrived early for a 7am start, only to stand around waiting for three hours while officials deal with the various issues that have been plaguing these elections from the start.

In Port Moresby, for example, many people drove around the city on Friday looking for their names at the different polling sites. At one polling centre, voters cast their vote without looking in the list because the list wasn’t there.

Reports that came in from the outer centres told of how some voters simply gave polling officials their 1-2-3 preferences while other people, including the scrutineers, stood around watching and listening. Even children were seen in the voting sheds.

Clearly one of the biggest problems has been the electoral roll itself with many names missing and confusion over which to use – the final roll, the preliminary roll or what. The exercise of updating the electoral roll was supposed to have been decentralised from the wards to the LLGs and provinces and to the main centre.

The task was given back to each province, district, LLG, ward and the people to be responsible and take ownership of their rolls so that all citizens of voting age are registered.

Something went wrong because many people who should have been voting didn’t because their names are not in the roll. This has been a common problem across the country.

What to do? We stumbled across a report from the East-West Center election observer mission on our elections of 2012. It recommends that we should consider a form of personal ID that can be used to prove a person’s entitlement to vote. That ID may include a tear-off stub that the voter can give to the polling official in return for receiving his or her ballot paper.

If an ID system is not implemented, the polling officials should at least have access to a roll for the entire electorate, listed alphabetically and followed by a person’s locality.

This will enable people registered in the electorate to vote, irrespective of where in the electorate they turn up at.

Polling officials should be supplied with enough ballot papers to allow electors from outside the local area – but within the Open electorate – to vote.

At future elections, one polling official should be dedicated to recording the names of potential voters who have been turned away for not being on the roll. That official should have an electronic copy of the electoral roll to check whether the person is recorded elsewhere, and have registration forms so that people can enrol – and vote – on the day.

Election observer missions should have representatives during the voter registration period too so that a greater understanding can be gained of the entire voting process, and better recommendations made at the end of the day.

Everything now points back to the ID system.

Whichever government is formed after this election, funding support must be given to the Electoral Commission to reform the electoral process for a better system of voter registration, identification, voting and counting. This exercise must be jointly conducted by the Electoral Commission, National Statistical Office and Civil Registry.

If nothing is done in the next five years then we will still face the same old problems election in and election out.

Like this: Like Loading...