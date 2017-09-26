Reforming of curriculum training underway

TRAINING is underway for trainers of the Standard-Based Education curriculum to be taught in primary schools.

“The training should capture all the strategies to allow primary school teachers and educationists to have access to the documents,” said Curriculum and Measurement First Assistant Secretary Titus Hatagen.

The week-long programme will cover the introduction of mathematics, arts, English, physical education, social science, health and science. There will also be a presentation on inclusive education for students living with disabilities.

“The training should deviate from allowing teachers to be dependent on textbooks but focus on the development of their initiatives to become creative and innovative in using the curriculum documents.”

Like this: Like Loading...