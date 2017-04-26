Reforms in city netball

IN a major overhaul to the competition this year, Port Moresby Netball Association will be implementing a new system for the premier division.

This will involve the premier division being divided into tiers one and two; they will also play their game on Wednesdays instead of the weekends. The teams in tier one are: Esco Telstars, Credit Corp Sparrows, Snax Mermaids, Paramana; and tier two: Auna Fonza Raukele, Veupunama, Mona, City Pharmacy Rebels

The association hopes that the restructuring of the competition will help to lift the standard of the game in the nation’s capital, which provides the bulk of the players to the national team — the PNG Pepes.

The competition will go into recess during the national election period and resume in August.

The association launched their 2017 season last Saturday at the Rita Flynn Netball Complex. The low-key opening ceremony was attended by the youngest players in the competition — the Under-10 and U13 girls.

They marked the new season by releasing balloons during the ceremony which was conducted on the outdoor courts.

