Refs given refresher in lead-up to season

WITH less than a fortnight to go before the Digicel Cup kicks off, the referees who will be calling the games have intensified their preparations for another season controlling the country’s top rugby league competition.

A total of 20 referees were put through their paces during a recent two-day training session run by Queensland Rugby League referee’s assessor Juan Perez in Port Moresby.

A theory session was completed on Monday followed by a pratcial field session at Murray Barracks oval.

PNG Rugby League Referee’s Association director Joe Peregua confirmed the participation for the referees saying 10 for the 20 referees were from the Port Moresby Rugby League.

The other 10 were from outside centres who were flown in on Sunday and returned home mid-week.

Peregua said because of financial constraints his association was unable to bring in more referees.

He described the sessions as a big plus for local referees as it would help them improve their performance on the field in technical areas as well as management.

“We’re thankful to Juan, who came during the weekend for the Hunters and Dolphins match and stayed back to give us a refresher on refereeing as well as update us on new methods and practices as well as sharing his knowledge on refereeing,” Peregua said.

He noted the fact that there were still referees in the other centres that had missed out and promised to work with the PNGNRL to get them similar training.

