Refugee agency urges Aust govt to take responsibility

United Nation’s refugee agency UNHCR is urging the Australian government to take responsibility and address the imminent humanitarian crisis for refugees and asylum-seekers in PNG.

In a statement released yesterday, UNHCR said that it was troubled by the mounting risks of “offshore processing” arrangements, as the Australian government seeks to abruptly decrease its support by the end of this month.

“UNHCR has consistently stressed the need for ongoing essential services for refugees and asylum-seekers to the governments of Australia and PNG,” the statement said.

“Despite this, appropriate steps to avoid further tragedy and harm to vulnerable people have not been taken.”

UNHCR stated that its most recent comprehensive missions to PNG in May and September amplified longstanding concerns for the health and wellbeing of refugees and asylum-seekers there.

“Local emergency medical services are overstretched and unable to meet the additional needs of the transferred population.”

