Refugee in court for alleged rape of student

A REFUGEE from the Manus Regional Processing Centre at Lombrum appeared in court yesterday charged with the rape of a Grade 9 female student.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said Rajeev Rajendran, 31 and from Sri Lanka, was arrested at the weekend.

It was alleged that the suspect took the female victim, 19 and from and from So-uh village, PNKA local level government, Lorengau, to a room at Harbour Side Hotel where he forced her to undress and then sexually penetrated her three times, resulting in the victim suffering severe bleeding.

The victim managed to escape but fainted beside the Lorengau River.

She was rushed to the Lorengau General Hospital where she was treated and examined by the doctor.

The incident occurred last Tuesday between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Yapu commended the victim and her family for their courage to report the matter to police.

He said he had warned the refugees several times to respect the locals and the law of the country and his officers would not hesitate to deal with those who broke the law.

The accused is due to appear in the district court on Jan 25.

