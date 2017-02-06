Refugee may face court

By GYNNIE KERO

A refugee who was deported back to the country from Fiji on Friday could face criminal charges, according to Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister Rimbink Pato.

In response to media reports that an Iranian refugee was sent back by Fiji after he had travelled from PNG by air using an allegedly fraudulent document, Pato said: “Tendering false statements or documents as part of any application for a passport or travel document is a criminal offence in PNG.

“Breaches will be investigated, and those breaking the law will be prosecuted.”

Twenty-one year-old Loghman Sawari from Iran detained in Manus left Port Moresby on an alleged false passport two weeks ago.

“I am aware of reports about this matter,” Pato said.

“A thorough investigation is underway to confirm the full details, but I can say that an Iranian national who was granted refugee status following processing at the Manus Regional Processing Centre appears to have obtained a PNG travel document after lodging an application containing false and misleading statements about his identity to more than one agency.

“Fiji has deported this person back to PNG on the basis that his passport was invalid.

“We will receive him and take the necessary steps to ensure he is properly questioned and, if appropriate, brought before the courts, noting he is a refugee who has also had mental health issues.

“The PNG Immigration and Citizenship Service Authority is taking steps to tighten the assessment of passport and travel document applications, including additional checks around identity.

“This may include biometric checking through facial recognition software to prevent the creation of false identities.

“We are committed to ensuring robust checking of identity of all travellers as this is an important element in ensuring aviation security and securing easier access of PNG citizens into other countries.

“We are proud to offer resettlement to genuine refugees who are fleeing persecution in their home countries, consistent with our Melanesian values and Christian beliefs.

“We do also, however, expect our law to be observed.”

