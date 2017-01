A SRI Lankan refugee charged with raping a Grade Nine female student in Manus is out on a K2000 bail.

Rajeev Rajendran, 31, and a resident of the Manus regional processing centre at Lombrum, appeared before senior magistrate Josephine Nidue at the Lorengau District Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned to Feb 27 to allow police to complete their investigations.

Police alleged the suspect took the girl, 19, to a hotel and raped her on Jan 17.

