Refugee ready to relish citizenship

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK in Kiunga, Western

A RESIDENT of the East Awin refugee camp in Western is relieved and happy that he can now return freely to Indonesia after becoming a Papua New Guinea citizen.

Yustus Dyomdoan, 68, from Umap village in Mitipitanda, West Papua was among 1093 West Papuan refugees to be given their citizenship in Western.

“I was one of the first refugees to settle in this camp in 1987,” he said.

“ I had fled my village in fear for my life and possible persecution from the Indonesian government.

“I came across the border with my wife and 10-year-old daughter to Atkampa in North Fly in 1984.

“From Atkampa, we came to East Awin in 1987.

“My wife died here and my daughter is now married to a local man.”

Dyomdoan said with his new citizenship status, he could return to his village to see his traditional land and participate in traditional activities like making sago and building traditional houses.

“I did not want to return while being a refugee because I was scared that I would be mistreated by the Indonesian government,” he said.

“But now, I can return and see my family and see my traditional land.

“I can now freely cross the border to my village and return to East Awin at any time.”

The camp was established in 1984 by the United Nation Humanitarian Commission for Refugees for West Papuan refugees.

Acting PNG Chief Migration Officer Solomon Kantha said on Tuesday that they were now PNG citizens and must abide by the law.

Like this: Like Loading...