Refugee in sex case dies at Manus hospital

POLICE on Manus have reported the death of a refugee at the Lorengau General Hospital early on Monday.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said Rajeev Rajendran had tried to kill himself by using a razor blade to cut his throat.

Rajendran, 33, was from Sri Lanka.

He was admitted to the hospital on Friday night.

Yapu said hospital staff found his body hanging in the laundry room between 2am and 4am on Monday.

They reported the matter to the police and the Immigration and Citizenship Services Authority.

Yapu said the body would be taken to Port Moresby for an autopsy.

He said Rajendran was facing a charge of sexual penetration of a minor. The incident allegedly happened in a hotel at Lorengau town in January.

He said Rajendran was to have faced trial in the National Court on Monday Oct 2.

Police are not ruling out the possibility of foul play as they continue with their investigation.

