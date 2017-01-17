Refugees arrested on court order

TWO Iranian refugees have been arrested after a warrant of arrest was issued on Wednesday following their failure to appear in Lorengau District Court.

Mahboub Rabbani and Mohammad Mehdi Bohouli were arrested by police at the regional processing centre at Lombrum and taken into police custody at the weekend.

They were charged with drunk and disorderly behaviour, and resisting arrest last month.

Bohiouli was reported sick was taken back to the centre for medical treatment.

Mohammad was detained in police custody.

They are expected to appear in Lorengau District Court tomorrow.

Both failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Senior magistrate Josephine Nidue issued the warrant for their arrest.

Acting provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said another refugee Ahmad Jasham, 25, from Iraq was arrested and charged with being in possession of drugs.

Police arrested him at a boat shed in Lorengau last month.

Yapu has appealed to foreigners, especially the refugees, to respect locals and the laws of the country.

He said police would not be lenient on them if they continued to break laws.

