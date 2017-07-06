Refugee’s case a sensitive matter

Please allow me a space in your column to give my opinion on the article ‘Refugee denies charge’ that appeared in ‘The National, Wednesday, June 21, 2017 page 12’ and I quote: ‘Iranian refugee Loghman Sawari has denied in court that he provided false information to obtain a travel document’.

As a law abiding citizen of this country I am of the view that this is a sensitive matter and our law enforcing agencies should not treat this case lightly.

Lucas Apingwa

Port Moresby

