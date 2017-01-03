Refugees charged with drinking in public place

By DEMAS TIEN

TWO Iranian refugees on Manus have been charged with drinking in a public place and resisting police arrest.

Provincial police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu told The National yesterday that the two were released on a K200 police bail each. They are expected to appear in court today. It is alleged that the two had been celebrating in the early hours of Sunday and were under the influence of alcohol. They were allegedly causing a nuisance at Salatia village along the road from Lorengau and Momote.

He said police officers on duty went to arrest them but they resisted.

He said police officers had to apply “reasonable force” to apprehend the two.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul told The National yesterday that it revealed how vulnerable the refugees on Manus Island were.

“They have been found to be refugees and are owed protection. But instead of protection, their rights are abused on Manus Island,” he said.

“Nine months after the PNG Supreme Court said that the PNG and Australian government should close the Manus Island detention centre, over 900 refugees and asylum seekers are still being unlawfully (detained) with no protection by the law,” Rintoul said.

