Refugees in Manus receive training

Reports by REBECCA KUKU

THE 63 refugees now held at the East Lorengau refugee transit centre in Manus are being trained on the basics of life in Papua New Guinea.

Mandy Newton, deputy commissioner of the Australian border force, said that since both prime ministers of Australia and Papua New Guinea had agreed to shut down the Manus regional asylum centre, they have been helping to train the refugees basic knowledge about surviving in PNG.

“Training programmes include English speaking, cultural change, job information and we have also been working with immigration to ensure that they have CVs to apply for jobs.

“So far 30 refugees have already been trained and are now working in the country.”

Newton said some refugees would be sent back home when the regional centre closes.

“Some will go home, some will be sent to the United States and others will remain in the country. Those who remain are the ones who are being trained at the East Lorengau refugee transit centre.”

The centre has six buildings and can cater for 298 people.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki who was in Lorengau last Friday to meet with provincial police commanders from the New Guinea Islands, was invited to inspect the centre.

Like this: Like Loading...