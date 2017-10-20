Refurbished dental facility opens

PROVIDING a better conducive environment for service delivery is a shared goal between PNG and Australia, Australian High Commission minister-counsellor Benedict David says.

David speaking during the opening of the refurbished dental facility at the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences said it would go a long way in improving dental health “as demand for these services grows and more dentists are trained for hospitals across the country”.

“At the core of our relationship, is a really strong friendship and partnership, and this project is really about our long-term friendship and partnership that has a lot of history,” he said.

“The centre of this is about educating healthcare professionals to provide health service to PNG.

“We are pleased to support one of many investments to improve the environment of staff and students and the quality of training and ultimately the quality of services being provided.”

Port Moresby General Hospital acting chief executive officer Sr Carol Hosea thanked the Australian High Commission for funding the refurbishment of the dental facility.

“To see a new building has been a pleasure. This will also give us a new phase of increasing services to our community and the population of PNG,” she said.

