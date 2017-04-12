Region backs plan to expand uni programme

EAST New Britain will support plans by the University of Technology to expand its programme to other provinces.

This is to encourage students to study in their province instead of travelling for education in risky weather.

Many students from the New Guinea Islands disasppeared, presumed dead, in the 2012 Rabaul Queen ferry disaster.

Unitech Vice-Chancellor Dr Ora Renagi said last week the university hosted a fact-finding team from the Rabaul district who asked for more information about the satellite campus programme which was recently introduced to Chimbu.

“We are expecting provinces to come to us because this externalisation programme will be a partnership between the university and either the provinces or districts in terms of facilities,” Dr Renagi said.

“The university will be responsible for delivering the programmes while the provinces will take up management of the facility and its operations.

Dr Rengai said universities were being urged by the government to reach out to provinces but funding was a drawback but the satellite campus seemed an ideal solution.

“I see this as a way forward as we don’t have the spaces to recruit more students at the universities and setting up Satellite Campuses in the provinces and courses will be tailored according to the respective province needs which will graduate students for relevant jobs in each province.” Dr Renagi said.

