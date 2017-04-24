Register before contesting Huon Gulf: Official

ELECTORAL Commission officials assigned to conduct elections in Huon Gulf, Morobe, will ensure that all candidates are registered before contesting.

Returning Officer Brian Mogu said his team was expecting a huge turnout of candidates and their supporters during the filing of nominations this week.

“We are expecting a huge turnout of candidates and their supporters,” he said.

The nomination venue at the district office along Markham Road in Lae will be opened from 8am to 4pm daily until Thursday when the nomination closes.

Mogu will be assisted by his four assistant returning officers (Morobe LLG, Salamaua LLG and Wampar LLG-Rural and Urban).

“By 4pm on April 27, I will not be accepting any more nominations by candidates to contest Huon Gulf,” Mogu said.

District administrator Aaron Ambang said this year’s elections would be tough but they would work with the Electoral Commission officials to ensure that a successful election was conducted.

“We will try to work with our limited budget to ensure that this election is delivered peacefully,” Ambang said.

“The district will support the national government in any shortfalls and logistics. We have done it in the past and we will do it again.”

