Registering new parties a concern

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphones Gelu has again expressed concern over new political parties registering three months before the 2017 national election.

Gelu also said it was better for these new parties to contest the next election in 2022.

Gelu handed over a certificate to the PNG Advent One Nation Party – bringing to 35 the total number of parties registered.

“There are three more parties whose registrations are still being processed,” he said.

Gelu said it will be a big challenge for these parties to seek support from the people in the short time left before the election.

“The tentative date for the issue of writs is April 20, 2017. So these parties have only three months to tell the people about their policies, visions and so on,” he said.

“The executives of these parties need to work over time to educate the people about their policies and what they will do if they are part of the Government after the 2017 elections. This is the big challenge for the parties.”

However, PNG Advent One Nation Party president Joe Tonde said the party has already amassed its resources and funds to contest the elections.

“We are a Christian party and have established a network throughout the country and we are set to contest all the seats and are hoping to form the next Government.”

