Registry maintains neutrality

By MALUM NALU

THE Registry of Political Parties maintains neutrality and impartiality in its dealings with political parties, Registrar Dr Alphonse Gelu says.

He said this yesterday after he was accused by the ruling People’s National Congress Party of taking sides in the defection of Kandrian-Gloucester MP Joseph Lelang from PNC to his original Coalition for Reform party.

“We’ve always maintained a high degree of integrity, impartiality and independence in dealing with issues relating to political parties and our members of parliament,” Gelu told The National.

“When it comes to the issue of members of parliament making decisions to join other political parties, these are decisions that members of parliament make themselves.

“They don’t consult this office.

“They decide for themselves. We at the registry are not responsible in forcing a member of parliament to join another political party.

“That is not something that we’ve done. And that is not something that we’ll do in future.”

Gelu said political parties must understand that a Supreme Court decision of 2010 nullified a number of provisions in the organic Law, allowing MPs to make the decision to join other political parties themselves.

He said Lelang recently came to see him to seek clarification on a decision that he had made to leave PNC and rejoin his former political party, Coalition for Reform.

“When Lelang came and told me, my response to him was that it is he that will make that decision and not the registry,” Gelu said.

“What the registry will only do is facilitate the administrative part of that undertaking.

“That is what we’ve been doing all this time.

“Members of Parliament make the decision. They write to us informing us of their decision, and what we do is we facilitate that movement.

“When I say facilitate, what we do is we basically change the listing of the party that the member is leaving, to the party that he or she will be joining.

“That is what I mean by facilitation. Facilitation does not refer to me getting these members of Parliament to move.

“This is in relation to the news article that was published in The National on Tuesday.

“It has created a bit of anxiety, especially within the People’s National Congress, regarding that particular article.

“That article does not mean, in any way that, we encourage members of Parliament to move from People’s National Congress to other parties, and that the Registry of Political Parties does not intend to encourage members of Parliament to do that.”

